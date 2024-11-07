QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,724 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,655,000 after buying an additional 446,073 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 168.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 464,981 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 716,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,506,000 after acquiring an additional 43,180 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.2% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 590,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2,813.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 365,853 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC opened at $184.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.28. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $191.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

