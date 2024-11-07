QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 371 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 179.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,018.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,058.50.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,195.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,041.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $974.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $764.13 and a 12 month high of $1,199.00. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by ($0.11). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 51.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.87 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total value of $13,481,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,281,004.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total value of $13,481,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares in the company, valued at $102,281,004.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,105.59, for a total value of $778,335.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,055.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,198 shares of company stock valued at $41,784,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

