QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,439 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 281.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,739 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,075.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,972 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 415,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 98,003 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $19,322,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 47.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 275,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 89,045 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

