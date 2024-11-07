QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 14.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 7.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,511.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock opened at $140.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

