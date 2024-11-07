QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $97.31 and a 1-year high of $131.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.71 and a 200-day moving average of $118.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.46.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

