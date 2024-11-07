QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,963 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 115,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,847,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 43.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.1 %

MOH opened at $326.43 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.69 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.63 and a 200 day moving average of $327.37.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

