QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 56,999 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,999 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,849,000 after purchasing an additional 939,142 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 66.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,341,000 after buying an additional 2,155,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,130,000 after acquiring an additional 434,685 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $53,096,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 541.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 765,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after acquiring an additional 645,847 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

