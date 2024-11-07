QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 839 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $121.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,582.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,582.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 721,755 shares in the company, valued at $86,610,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,994 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.