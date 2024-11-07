QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 931 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in News by 8.9% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,779,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,528,000 after buying an additional 555,789 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in News by 188.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 491,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 320,785 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in News by 812.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 204,141 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in News by 504.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 197,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of News by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 187,222 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

