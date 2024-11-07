Raymond James Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 20.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

