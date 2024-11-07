REDW Wealth LLC Sells 102 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.3% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 63,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $247.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $142.82 and a one year high of $248.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

