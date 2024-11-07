Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2024

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

NYSE:REED opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.10. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. Research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.