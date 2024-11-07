Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s Stock Performance

NYSE:REED opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.10. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. Research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.