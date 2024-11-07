Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722,024 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,380 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.19% of Regions Financial worth $40,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $459,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Regions Financial by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Regions Financial Trading Up 11.4 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

