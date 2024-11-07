Richard S. Levy Sells 5,000 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.94, for a total transaction of $1,504,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,951.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $338.22 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $133.99 and a one year high of $345.04. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.32 and a 200-day moving average of $245.11.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.94) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -25.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.
