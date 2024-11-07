Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,582 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $13,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 0.26. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $76.53 and a 52 week high of $131.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.63 and a 200-day moving average of $96.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $2.07. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on BioNTech from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upped their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

