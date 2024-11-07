Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $12.42 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,895 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 331.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $41.41.
American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 108.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.53.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.
