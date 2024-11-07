Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $15.37 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,163 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 602.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.89 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Bank of America lowered their target price on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.46.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

