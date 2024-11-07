Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $20.25 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,742 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Conagra Brands worth $20,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.94. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.