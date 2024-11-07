Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 26,723 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Hologic worth $21,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Hologic alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.9% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hologic

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.