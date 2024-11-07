Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,253 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 290.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 224.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $63.49 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.34%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

