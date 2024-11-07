Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $21,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,593.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,593.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,059. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $226.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $227.12. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Macquarie increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.