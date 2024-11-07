Rohit Kapoor Sells 100,000 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $4,145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,480,448. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $4,207,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,362,000.00.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $45.15 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 46.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,003 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in ExlService by 497.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 800,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 666,805 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth $19,417,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in ExlService by 1,216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 530,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,817,000 after acquiring an additional 365,776 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

