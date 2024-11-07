Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10,233.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $51.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

