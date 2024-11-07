Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) CFO Steven L. Keller Sells 14,625 Shares

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven L. Keller sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $855,562.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,852.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 8.5 %

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $65.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 3.93%. Rush Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 239.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 794,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,515,000 after buying an additional 560,138 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,186,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,677,000 after acquiring an additional 138,488 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 678.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 130,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 113,831 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,092,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Further Reading

