Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 35,448 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 157.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 191,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SVC shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SVC stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.94). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $512.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

About Service Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.