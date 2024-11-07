SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $77.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,359.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 609,690 shares of company stock valued at $44,821,055 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $74.17 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $77.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

SS&C Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

