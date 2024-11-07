State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 335 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,907 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,769 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LPX. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $108.14 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $113.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day moving average of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,668.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,668.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $3,368,774. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

