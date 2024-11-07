State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $692,000 Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.10% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 549.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $107,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $49,399.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,439.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $49,399.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,439.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $48,292.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $19,307.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

