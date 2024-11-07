State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $728,000 Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at $8,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 763.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 61,474 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $2,552,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,065,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,635. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.09 per share, for a total transaction of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,445.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 17.7 %

USPH opened at $97.10 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.53.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 166.04%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

