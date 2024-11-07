State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 72,445 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,445 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Snap were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 354.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNAP opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 114,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $1,039,423.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,041,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,710,096.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,210,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,137,362.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 114,097 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $1,039,423.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,041,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,710,096.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,365,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,965,178 in the last three months.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

