State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Get Amentum alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMTM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,399,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,905,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,325,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,283,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,847,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Amentum Stock Up 3.3 %

Amentum stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Amentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.