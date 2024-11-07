Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 290 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CRH were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.83. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $101.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.90.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

