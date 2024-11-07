Stephens Inc. AR Buys 11,182 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ambev were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ambev alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ambev

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.