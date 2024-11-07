Stephens Inc. AR Buys 17,438 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,438 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYG. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

