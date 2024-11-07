Stephens Inc. AR Buys 17,438 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,438 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYG. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
