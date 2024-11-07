Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

NYSE RCL opened at $226.71 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $227.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.91 and a 200-day moving average of $163.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,593.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,059. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

