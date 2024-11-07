Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,714 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,830,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,798,000 after purchasing an additional 507,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,935,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,403,000 after purchasing an additional 334,358 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,951,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,850,000 after purchasing an additional 37,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,691,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

