Stephens Inc. AR Invests $511,000 in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4,717.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.23%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

