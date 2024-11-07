Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 857 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 581.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 116,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 99,118 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 107.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

