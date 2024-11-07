StockNews.com Downgrades Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) to Hold

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.56. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
In other news, CFO Ryan Ellson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $75,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,449.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gran Tierra Energy news, CFO Ryan Ellson purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $75,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,449.14. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Guidry acquired 40,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,855.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 67,000 shares of company stock worth $410,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
