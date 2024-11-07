StockNews.com Upgrades DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Hold

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. Barclays lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.46.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $121.57 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $97.31 and a 52 week high of $131.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.90. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

