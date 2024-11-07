Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Given New $47.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Summit Materials from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Summit Materials stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,206,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,567,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,257,000 after purchasing an additional 488,688 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Summit Materials by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,210,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,985,000 after purchasing an additional 448,922 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,051,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 16.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,753,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,817,000 after buying an additional 399,072 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

