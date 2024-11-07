Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOVA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $3.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $426.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.45). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $870,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,298.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 237.8% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

