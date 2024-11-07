Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $2,467,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 9,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,159.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Teleflex Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $201.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $195.51 and a one year high of $257.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.96.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

