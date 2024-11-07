Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Northland Securities

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s current price.

TDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Teradata in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.91.

Teradata Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TDC stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. Teradata has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 160.68% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Plc increased its holdings in Teradata by 2,920.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,183,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,492 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,827,000 after buying an additional 808,691 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at $30,998,000. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.9% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,400,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Teradata by 828.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 396,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

