The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $211,938.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,665.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $211,938.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,665.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $6,038,270.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,608,238 shares in the company, valued at $965,232,321.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.38.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

