The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after buying an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Trade Desk by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $124.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.62, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $124.98.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,846.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

