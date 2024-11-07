Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOST. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the first quarter worth $179,111,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 2,889.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,829,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after buying an additional 3,701,893 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Toast by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,468,000 after buying an additional 3,574,397 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Toast by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Toast by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,517,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $2,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,924,605.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 101,574 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $2,613,499.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,395,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,640,975.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,375,651 shares of company stock valued at $38,150,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

