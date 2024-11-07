TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.29. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 5,475 shares trading hands.

TOR Minerals International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

