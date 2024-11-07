Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 495,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Trimble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 556,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TRMB opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $73.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
