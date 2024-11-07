Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus raised Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $186.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.18 and its 200 day moving average is $137.19. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $81.03 and a 1 year high of $189.62.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,784.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,784.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $726,589.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,827 shares in the company, valued at $32,137,110.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,764 shares of company stock valued at $24,829,770 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rogco LP bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

